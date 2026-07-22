Why I Left My Acting Career And Moved Abroad – Bukky Wright

Veteran Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has opened up about why she dumped her acting career and relocated abroad.

According to her, she moved abroad because she decided to prioritise raising her children, adding that she has no regrets about the decision.

Naija News reports that the 59-year-old actress, who was a familiar face in Nigerian films before taking a lengthy break in the mid-2010s, made the revelation during an appearance on The Morayo Show.

Reflecting on her absence, the actress admitted she left without informing her fans and said she owed them an apology.

“I left the country many years ago because of my children, and I would do it over and over again if I had to. I think I need to apologise for leaving without letting my fans know, but mama duty called,” she said.

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Wright said her children were living abroad at the time, and she believed they needed their mother more than she needed her acting career.

“My children were abroad, and we all know how difficult it can be for boys to be without a mother’s love. So, I was ready to leave everything behind for them because they are my future,” she explained.

Wright returned to the screen in January 2025 with her role in Something About the Briggs, marking her comeback after years away from the industry.

The actress also spoke about reviving Omotara Johnson, her 2008 film, saying the decision was driven by persistent requests from fans.

“My fans asked for the sequel to Omotara Johnson. They wanted it, so I decided to bring it back,” she added.

Wright revealed that she deliberately kept her return to acting under wraps until filming had been completed.

“I didn’t tell anybody I was coming back. A lot of people didn’t know I was shooting because I kept everything to myself. I’ve learnt that when you keep things close to your heart, they manifest better, and that really worked for me.

“…It’s the return of Omotara Johnson and the return of Bukky Wright, and I’m here to stay,” she said.