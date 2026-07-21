Ex-Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina Challenges Deportation In South Africa

Former Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court to challenge efforts by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs to deport her from the country.

The court appearance followed an application filed by Adetshina’s legal team challenging the legality of the deportation process initiated by the South African authorities.

Naija News understands that the latest development is part of an ongoing immigration dispute involving the Nigerian beauty queen, who was previously a finalist in the Miss South Africa 2024 competition.

Adetshina’s lawyers are challenging the process that could lead to her removal from South Africa.

Reports indicate that the former beauty queen was arrested in June after the Department of Home Affairs allegedly accused her of entering the country illegally.

She was subsequently brought before the court as the legal battle over her immigration status and possible deportation continued.

An affidavit expected to be submitted by Adetshina’s legal team is reportedly expected to outline the steps she has taken to regularise her stay in South Africa.

Her lawyers are seeking to convince the court to prevent the authorities from deporting her while the legal issues surrounding her status are being considered.

The latest legal battle is the newest chapter in a controversy that began during the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant.

Adetshina was born in Soweto, South Africa, to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother.

She initially entered the Miss South Africa competition and became one of the finalists.

However, she later withdrew from the pageant amid a growing controversy over her family’s citizenship status.

The development followed an investigation by South African authorities into allegations surrounding her mother’s identity and citizenship documents.

In August 2024, the Department of Home Affairs said Adetshina’s mother might have been involved in identity theft.

The allegations sparked a heated debate over Adetshina’s eligibility to participate in the beauty contest and her right to remain in the country.

The controversy also triggered widespread criticism and attacks against Adetshina on social media, with some users questioning her South African identity because of her Nigerian heritage.

The attacks continued despite the fact that she was born in South Africa and had initially met the eligibility requirements to participate in the Miss South Africa pageant.

Amid the controversy, Adetshina accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 competition.

She went on to win the Nigerian pageant and represented the country at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Emerged first runner-up at Miss Universe

Adetshina delivered a strong performance at the international pageant, finishing as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

She was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, further establishing herself as one of Nigeria’s most recognised beauty queens on the international stage. Her success at the global pageant earned her widespread recognition in Nigeria and across Africa, particularly after the controversy that forced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa contest.

The Cape Town Regional Court proceedings now represent a fresh legal challenge for Adetshina as she seeks to remain in South Africa.

Her expected affidavit will reportedly detail the measures she has taken to regularise her immigration status and strengthen her case against deportation.

The outcome of the court proceedings could determine whether the former Miss Universe Nigeria queen will be allowed to remain in South Africa or be removed from the country.