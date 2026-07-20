PFIPC Suspect Adeyemi Explains How ‘Fake Agency’ Entered 2026 Budget

The self-proclaimed Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Prince Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, has explained how the proposed agency was eventually captured in the Federal Government’s budget despite his arrest before the appropriation process was completed.

Naija News understands that Adeyemi made the claims during an interview with social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, in a video released shortly after his arrest.

He also denied allegations that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, was involved in securing the agency’s reported ₦1.3 billion budgetary allocation, insisting that he personally approached officials of the Budget Office to seek the agency’s inclusion.

According to Adeyemi, he visited the Budget Office in December 2024 to request that the agency be included in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

However, he said he was informed that the budget process had already closed.

He said, “I went to that Budget Office for the 2025 budget. I submitted the letter and everything that I wanted, but I was told it was already late.

“When the 2025 budget came out and I didn’t see it, they told me it would now be for the 2026 budget. We kept in touch because they said it would be considered later.”

‘Budget Officials Promised To Help’

Adeyemi claimed that a female official at the Budget Office helped him gain access to the office of the Director-General before he was referred to another director.

According to him, “She helped me to see the oga. Oga now said, ‘Where is my shini?’ I said I don’t have any shini. He later asked me to meet a director.”

He added that the director explained that the proposal could no longer be accommodated in the 2025 budget but assured him that efforts would continue towards its inclusion in the 2026 budget.

“They were trying for me that maybe they would include it, but unfortunately they said it could not be included in the 2025 budget. They said it would be for 2026,” he said.

‘I Didn’t Pay Anyone’

Responding to questions on whether he bribed any Budget Office official, Adeyemi insisted that no money exchanged hands during the process.

He admitted only promising to assist some officials with employment opportunities if the agency eventually became operational.

According to him, “Honestly, I did not pay any money. I didn’t pay anybody. The only thing I promised was that if I started employing people, I could help them with employment opportunities.”

He added, “That was the favour I promised them. I did not give anybody money. It was just a promise that if they had people, I could employ them later.”

Adeyemi said all efforts to pursue the proposed agency ended immediately after his arrest, as he became occupied with his legal challenges.

According to him, “Immediately, there was a problem, everything stopped. Even the woman that wanted to help was calling because she couldn’t reach me. I told her to let everything stop.”

He said he was surprised to later discover that the agency had appeared in the Federal Government’s budget.

“I didn’t even know until they said it was inside the budget. I had already left the office. Where would I still pursue the budget when I was already facing court?” he said.

When asked whether Budget Office officials might have inserted the agency into the budget after his arrest, Adeyemi replied, “I don’t know because once that problem started, everything stopped. Why would I still pursue the budget when I was already in trouble?”

Speaking further, Adeyemi addressed allegations that he paid ₦400 million to facilitate his appointment.

He claimed the money was provided in United States dollars through his late associate, Dolapo Tanimola.

However, he said he could not confirm whether the money eventually got to the President’s Chief of Staff.

When asked the currency in which the money was allegedly paid, he replied, “Dollars.”

Asked who received it, he answered, “Dolapo.”

‘I Never Met Gbajabiamila’

Adeniyi also denied ever meeting Gbajabiamila in person before or after his appointment.

According to him, Tanimola handled all communications throughout the process.

He said, “I never met Gbajabiamila physically before and after he was appointed. Dolapo Tanimola handled everything for me.”

However, the Presidency and the Budget Office have yet to publicly respond to Adeyemi’s latest claims.