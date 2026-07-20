PFIPC: Adeyemi Moved From IRT Custody To Police Cybercrime Centre

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reportedly transferred Adeniyi Adeyemi, who accused the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, of demanding bribes, to the National Cybercrime Centre (NCCC) in Abuja.

Adeyemi was said to have spent two nights at the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) detention facility following his arrest in Osun State before being moved to the NPF-NCCC facility in the Federal Capital Territory.

Police sources familiar with the development disclosed the transfer to SaharaReporters but said the reason for the decision had not been made public.

Naija News reports that the transfer came days after Gbajabiamila instituted a ₦15 billion defamation suit against Adeyemi before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The suit followed Adeyemi’s allegation that the presidential aide demanded a 48 per cent kickback from a proposed ₦27.3 billion take-off grant approved for a purported federal agency.

In the case, Gbajabiamila is demanding ₦10 billion in general damages and another ₦5 billion as aggravated damages.

He is also seeking ₦200 million as the cost of prosecuting the action and an order directing Adeyemi to publish a full retraction and apology in five national newspapers.

The Chief of Staff further asked the court to compel Adeyemi to pin the apology to his social media accounts for 30 days.

Chief Of Staff Denies Allegations

Through his legal team, Gbajabiamila described the allegations as false, malicious and damaging to his reputation.

He maintained that he had never met Adeyemi, communicated with him or authorised anyone to demand or collect money on his behalf.

Court documents showed that Adeyemi alleged at a press conference that he paid ₦400m through an intermediary purportedly acting on behalf of the Chief of Staff.

He also alleged that he was asked to pay an additional ₦200 million to obtain presidential approvals.

Gbajabiamila denied the claims, insisting that he had no personal, professional or official relationship with Adeyemi and had never requested any financial benefit from him.

The court filings indicated that Adeyemi later acknowledged during an interview with content creator, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, that he had never met Gbajabiamila in person.

Adeyemi was also said to have admitted that he did not independently verify the identity of the individual he believed to be the Chief of Staff.

He reportedly said all communications relating to the alleged transaction were conducted through the late Babatunde Tanimola.

Gbajabiamila stated in his witness deposition that despite those admissions, Adeyemi repeated the allegations during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on July 13, 2026.

The Chief of Staff also disclosed in the suit that Adeyemi was already facing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged forgery, impersonation and the operation of a non-existent government agency.

The criminal case is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/652/2026: Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew & Others.

Adeyemi had reportedly presented himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The Presidency, however, said the agency did not exist.

Despite questions surrounding its legal status, the purported agency reportedly obtained office space at the Federal Secretariat and a ₦1.3bn budgetary allocation.

Adeyemi later accused Gbajabiamila of demanding 48 per cent of the proposed ₦27.3 billion take-off grant meant for the organisation.