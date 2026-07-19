Uba Sani And I Enjoy A Close Relationship – Tajudeen Abbas Dismisses Feud Rumours

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has dismissed speculation of a rift between him and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani.

Naija News understands that there have been speculations of a disagreement between Abbas and governor Sani, generating heated exchanges among supporters on social media.

The speculation fuelled debates among APC loyalists, with supporters of both leaders trading accusations and expressing concerns over the party’s cohesion in Zaria.

However, addressing residents of Zaria on Sunday, Abbas assured party members and residents that he and the governor remain committed to working together to advance the development of Kaduna State and strengthen the APC.

He described their relationship as cordial and anchored on mutual trust and shared commitment.

“There has never been a time when the Executive in Kaduna State and members of the National Assembly from the state enjoyed the level of cooperation and understanding we have today.

“The governor and I enjoy a close relationship founded on trust, mutual respect and a common determination to improve the welfare of our people through purposeful leadership and effective collaboration,” the Speaker added.

Abbas said those attempting to create misunderstanding between him and the governor would not succeed, insisting that their partnership remained focused on delivering democratic dividends and promoting inclusive development across Kaduna State.

“The office of the Speaker is not only a blessing to Zaria or Kaduna North Senatorial District; it is a blessing to Kaduna State as a whole.

“We are committed to serving every part of the state with fairness, justice and inclusiveness, while ensuring that government programmes and development projects reach communities without discrimination or political consideration,” Abbas said.

The Speaker also appealed for continued support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the President had demonstrated exceptional commitment to Kaduna State through projects and policies aimed at improving residents’ livelihoods and development.

According to him, the people of Kaduna State owe Tinubu sustained loyalty, cooperation and support to enable his administration to consolidate ongoing development efforts and deliver more democratic dividends across the state and country.