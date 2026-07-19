Kano: APC Chairman Meets Senators Hanga, Jibrin

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has held a meeting with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rufai Hanga.

Yilwatda made the disclosure in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Sunday.

According to him, their discussions centred around the unity and continued progress of Kano State.

The APC Chairman also emphasized the need to place the interest of citizens above partisan politics and strive to make democracy stronger in Nigeria.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, alongside Senator Rufai Hanga, one of the foremost leaders of the NDC in Kano State.

“Our engagement was marked by frank, constructive, and cordial discussions centred on the unity and continued progress of Kano State.

“As leaders, we have a collective responsibility to foster dialogue, build consensus where possible, and strengthen the foundations of our democracy. Nigeria’s future will be brighter when we continue to place the interests of our citizens above partisan divides and work together for the common good,” he wrote.

Naija News reports that the latest meeting comes a few days after Professor Yilwatda paid a courtesy visit to Senator Hanga.

According to a statement issued by Yilwatda, the meeting was cordial and centred on promoting unity, peace, stability and the future of Kano State.