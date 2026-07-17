UNICEF Speaks On Messi, Baby Lamine Yamal Photos Ahead Of Spain Vs Argentina Clash

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed that the viral photographs showing Lionel Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal are authentic, putting an end to claims that the images were digitally altered.

The pictures, which have dominated social media in recent days, sparked widespread debate as some users insisted they had been manipulated. UNICEF, however, said the photographs were taken more than 18 years ago during a fundraising photoshoot involving Messi, Yamal and the youngster’s mother, Sheila.

“Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real,” UNICEF wrote.

It added, “More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot.

“Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world.

“The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential.

“We are proud to have them on our team.”

UNICEF also credited Spanish photographer Joan Monfort for capturing the now-famous images, which show a young Messi carefully bathing infant Yamal in a small plastic tub during a charity calendar shoot organised to raise funds for the organisation.

The photographs resurfaced as Yamal’s rapid rise for Barcelona and Spain gathered global attention, with many football fans stunned that the teenage sensation had once appeared alongside the Argentine great as a baby. Doubts over the pictures’ authenticity prompted UNICEF to issue its public clarification.

The story has gained even greater attention because Messi and Yamal are now both UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, using their influence to champion children’s rights around the world. Their shared history has fuelled fresh online reactions, with many supporters calling the photographs a symbolic passing of the torch between two generations of football stars.

The timing has added another layer of intrigue, with Messi’s Argentina set to face Yamal’s Spain in Sunday’s FIFA World Cup