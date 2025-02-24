UNICEF Makes Fresh Announcement After USAID Funding Cut

As part of steps to lessen the impact of President Donald Trump administration’s cut to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed intentions to slash staff and travel.

The UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou, announced this development during an evaluation visit to some of the organization’s ongoing programs at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday.

According to him, UNICEF is collaborating closely with several African governments to determine how they can work together to lessen the impact of US President Donald Trump’s budget cut.

He said: “We are patronizing other sources of funding. We are discussing with the Government and they are taking measures to fill the gap that was created by the cut of funding from the US and others. UNICEF is putting more effort, and the government is putting more effort into seeking resources to come and fill the gap. So that effort will continue. We may not be able to have everything, but what we have, we will use it in an efficient way.

“As a precautionary measure, we are reducing travel, and our workforce to be able to have more efficiency in what we do. The US measure will affect the whole world. No doubt that they play a key role in our funding. However, mitigation measures are been taken, and the effect is not as large as expected,” he added.

According to Gilles, the visit to the state was primarily to see the progress of UNICEF programmes and support the state government.

“I am here to see the progress of UNICEF support to the government. You know, humanitarian assistance is extremely important and that will continue even with funding issues,” he stated, stressing that UNICEF is now cutting costs based on the strength of its resources.

“We are here to support government and communities and we are doing this with UNICEF’s own funding and those we received from others. Funding has always been uncertain. We are just ensuring that we received the minimum we need to respond to the need we have on the ground,” Gilles noted.

He commended the effort of UNICEF Borno in the ongoing health and education programmes in the Hajj camp where repentant Boko Haram and their families are rehabilitating.

“I have seen a group of people who are working in this Hajj camp with the minimum they have and are offering support to those who are coming to this camp and that is what is important,” he concluded.