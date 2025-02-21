Exclusive: Expert Shares Insight On USAID, Obama Allegation, Boko Haram, Terrorism In Nigeria

Recent reports have emerged alleging that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) may have been indirectly financing terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram in Nigeria.

These assertions were made by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, a Republican from Pennsylvania, during a congressional hearing held on February 13, 2025.

Congressman Perry claimed that USAID’s financial operations could have unintentionally benefited extremist groups around the world.

Boko Haram, Alleged Diversions

Naija News reports that Boko Haram, a jihadist terrorist group in Nigeria, has been active since the early 2000s, causing widespread violence and displacement.

Some reports have suggested that aid meant for displaced persons in northeastern Nigeria might have been diverted to fund terrorist activities.

Critics argue that USAID funds, intended for humanitarian relief, could have been siphoned off by corrupt officials or intermediaries with links to Boko Haram.

This has led to accusations that USAID inadvertently supports terrorism.

Nigeria’s northeastern region, where Boko Haram is most active, is also one of the areas receiving significant humanitarian aid from USAID.

Reports have highlighted the challenges of ensuring that aid reaches its intended recipients in such volatile environments. There are fears that aid could be intercepted by terrorist groups or used to exert control over local populations.

In 2019, a report by the Global Terrorism Index noted that terrorist groups often exploit humanitarian crises to gain resources and legitimacy. While not directly accusing USAID, the report raised questions about the effectiveness of aid delivery mechanisms in such contexts.

Also, in 2017, a report by the Center for Global Development highlighted the risks of aid diversion in conflict zones, noting that terrorist groups often exploit weak governance structures to access resources. While the report did not single out USAID, it underscored the broader challenges of delivering aid in such environments.

The allegations have also prompted reactions within Nigeria.

Ndume’s Call For Thorough Investigation

Recently, the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, called for a thorough investigation into USAID’s operations in the country.

Expressing concerns over the agency’s activities, Ndume stated, “The operations of the United States Agency for International Development in Nigeria are suspicious.”

He emphasized the need for transparency and oversight to ensure that aid funds are not misappropriated.

Reacting to the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, Ndume lamented over the devastating impact of Boko Haram in the country.

Ndume described the allegation as weighty and worrisome,” stressing the need for a thorough investigation.

“Boko Haram has ravaged not only the North-East but even Nigeria as a whole. You can remember how Boko Haram bombed the police headquarters and the UN office in Abuja. The casualties were enormous. But the security agencies have raised this issue indirectly several times. Even the Borno State government was wary of the operations of some NGOs,” Ndume stated.

He recalled a past security operation where an NGO was allegedly caught training individuals on how to use firearms.

NSA Summons Security Officials

In light of these concerns, the Nigerian Senate has summoned key security officials, including the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the heads of the National Intelligence Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency, to address the allegations in a closed-door session.

This move underscores the seriousness with which Nigerian authorities are treating the claims and their commitment to ensuring that all foreign aid is used appropriately.

While the U.S. government has firmly denied the allegations, the situation highlights the importance of vigilance and robust monitoring mechanisms in the administration of international aid. Both Nigerian and U.S. authorities have expressed a shared commitment to collaborate closely, ensuring that assistance reaches its intended beneficiaries and does not inadvertently support activities that could undermine peace and security.

As investigations continue, it remains crucial for all stakeholders to base their actions on verified information, maintaining the integrity of aid programs designed to support vulnerable populations and promote stability in regions affected by terrorism.

No Evidence

In light of these serious accusations, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, firmly rejected any allegations of misconduct by USAID.

Following a meeting with the Nigeria Governors Forum in Abuja on February 19, 2025, Ambassador Mills stressed that there is no substantiated evidence indicating that USAID funds have been misappropriated to support Boko Haram or any other terrorist entities.

He remarked, “There is absolutely no evidence of such diversion, and if we ever had evidence that Boko Haram was misusing any program funding, we would immediately investigate it with our Nigerian partners.”

Ambassador Mills also underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to assisting Nigeria in its battle against terrorism.

He pointed out that since 2013, Boko Haram has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S., a designation intended to freeze the group’s financial resources and disrupt its activities.

The Ambassador assured that stringent policies and procedures are in place to guarantee that U.S. aid, whether from USAID, the Department of Defense, or the State Department, is not misallocated to terrorist organizations.

The Barack Obama Allegation

Naija News reports that there has been a series of allegations that former U.S. President Barack Obama played a role in the sponsorship of Boko Haram or facilitated terrorism in Nigeria.

These speculations, however, have been dismissed by a Counterterrorism and Security Expert in the Lake Chad Region, Zagazola Makama, stating that there is no credible evidence to support such claims.

The expert, who spoke in response to recent assertions, clarified that while the Obama administration restricted Nigeria from purchasing certain arms due to human rights concerns, there is no record of the U.S. government directly funding or supporting Boko Haram.

He noted that Boko Haram emerged as a local terrorist organization in 2009 and remained largely homegrown until 2015, when it pledged allegiance to ISIS.

“During this period, Boko Haram relied on local sources of funding, including robberies communities were they attacked, kidnappings for ransom, and extortion of communities under their control.

“The government at the time struggled to contain their expansion, leading to the group occupying vast territories in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states,” Makama explained in an exclusive interaction with Naija News correspondent.

Between 2012 and early 2014, Boko Haram controlled 22 out of the 27 local government areas in Borno State, forcing over 5000,000 Nigerians to flee to Maiduguri capital as well as the neighbouring Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

“The Nigerian government at that time failed to show serious commitment to fighting the insurgency. The military was underfunded, and money meant for arms procurement was allegedly diverted. Boko Haram continued to attack villages with impunity, including the infamous abduction of the Chibok girls in April 2014,” Makama added.

It was not until early 2015, some months before the presidential election, that the government hired foreign mercenaries to support in the fight against terrorism. The motivation given to the Nigerian troops enabled them to reclaim territories lost to Boko Haram.

The operation was largely successful, but it coincided with heightened political tensions ahead of the 2015 elections.

Obama’s Role in the 2015 Elections

Makama also addressed claims that Obama influenced the outcome of Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election to ensure the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

While acknowledging that Obama’s administration was vocal about Nigeria’s democratic process, the expert stressed that there was no proven evidence of direct interference.

“Obama released a public message urging Nigerians to conduct peaceful and credible elections. His Secretary of State, John Kerry, also met with both candidates, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, to encourage a democratic transition. However, the outcome of the election was determined by internal political factors, not external influence,” he said.

“Jonathan himself, in later years, accused Obama of being unfriendly towards his administration. However, independent analyses of the 2015 election have attributed Jonathan’s loss to: The deteriorating security situation in the Northeast, which had seen Boko Haram gain significant territory. The perception of corruption within his administration, especially regarding the mismanagement of funds meant for security operations. A strong opposition alliance, as Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) united key political factions against Jonathan’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“While Jonathan’s government only began taking the Boko Haram insurgency seriously towards the end of his tenure, Buhari campaigned on a platform of security and anti-corruption, which resonated with many Nigerians at the time,” the expert explained.

Terrorist Financing And Foreign Links

Addressing concerns about international financing of Boko Haram and ISWAP, the expert noted that while Boko Haram initially relied on local sources of funding, ISWAP has since established strong financial connections with international jihadist networks.

He cited the 2020 Dubai-based Boko Haram financing network, where six Nigerians were arrested and sentenced to prison for raising funds for Boko Haram through illicit financial transactions in the UAE.

Beyond the UAE case, the expert highlighted that intelligence reports have uncovered other funding hubs in Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Niger, Cameroon, and the Benin Republic, which serve as conduits for laundering money into terrorist networks.

“ISWAP has fully transitioned into a transnational terrorist organization. High-ranking ISWAP members have been travelling to Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan for training and strategic meetings. The United Nations Security Council’s 34th report on global terror threats (July 2024) documented a meeting in Afghanistan where an ISWAP member (Albarnawy) was present, raising alarms about growing links between ISIS-Korasan in South Asia and West African jihadist groups,” the security expert stated.

“Albarnawy whose face is known to be a terrorist leader in Nigeria travels to as far as Libya, Somalia, Iran and Afghanistan without being detected by any country raising questions of whether he was transported by powerful individuals with the capacity to evade checks and protocols.

“It is true that investigations have uncovered cases of aid funds being diverted to terrorist groups. The Buhari administration identified at least 96 suspected sponsors of terrorism and 424 of their associates, including 33 Bureau De Change operators and 123 companies linked to terror financing,” Makama noted.

Donald Trump’s USAID Suspension

Naija News reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has recently suspended USAID operations allegedly involved in financing terrorism and other activities.

Recall that during a congressional hearing, U.S. Congressman Scott Perry accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram.

“Your money, $697 million annually, plus the shipments of cash, funds ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, ISIS Khorasan, and terrorist training camps,” Perry alleged.

He further cited: “USAID’s $136 million expenditure on school construction in Pakistan with zero evidence that the schools exist. USAID’s $60 million Women’s Scholarship Endowment in Afghanistan despite the Taliban banning women from public speaking. USAID’s $20 million spent on “educational TV programs” for schools that reportedly do not exist.

“Perry accused USAID of being a front for rogue CIA operations, funding terrorism in Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan as well as engaging in financial misappropriation.”

“This report pointed a finger at the United Nations Security Council’s 34th report on global terror threats (July 2024) documented a meeting in Afghanistan where an ISWAP member (Albarnawy) was present, further raising alarm on the links of terrorism financing and the growing links between ISIS-Korasan in South Asia and West African jihadist groups,” Makama highlighted.

He also pointed out that ISWAP’s recent drone attacks on December 23 and 26, 2024, may have been facilitated by foreign trainers from Pakistan and Afghanistan, a concerning development that suggests an increasing level of technical sophistication within the group.

While such allegations require independent verification, they cannot be dismissed without a transparent and evidence-based investigation, the security expert noted.

Makama stressed that Nigeria and its international partners must take these allegations seriously. If verified, they expose vulnerabilities in global aid distribution systems that terror networks exploit.