It Is Worrisome That A US Congressman Has Spoken About It – Ndume Demands Probe Into USAID Funding Of Boko Haram

Former Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has urged the Federal Government and the National Assembly to investigate allegations by U.S. Congressman, Scott Perry that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

Naija News reports that the American lawmaker, a Republican from Pennsylvania, made the claim last Thursday during the inaugural hearing of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency.

In a viral video, Perry alleged that USAID had been providing up to $697m annually to terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.

Reacting to the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, Ndume lamented over the devastating impact of Boko Haram in the country.

He described the allegation as weighty and worrisome,” stressing the need for a thorough investigation.

“Boko Haram has ravaged not only the North-East but even Nigeria as a whole. You can remember how Boko Haram bombed the police headquarters and the UN office in Abuja. The casualties were enormous. But the security agencies have raised this issue indirectly several times. Even the Borno State government was wary of the operations of some NGOs,” Ndume stated.

He recalled a past security operation where an NGO was allegedly caught training individuals on how to use firearms.

“We have been wondering for years—aside from raids and kidnappings—where are these terrorists getting their funds? It’s worrisome. Now that a U.S. Congressman has openly spoken about it, we can’t dismiss it as just an allegation. It’s more than that. That’s why the Nigerian government and the National Assembly, especially, need to investigate and verify the veracity of such claims,” he added.

He further noted that 400,000 displaced persons from Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states are currently taking refuge in Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

“When you look at these figures, it’s alarming. And when you analyze Boko Haram’s modus operandi, you begin to question whether they are receiving supplies from external sources,” he said.

The lawmaker revealed plans to raise a motion in the Senate on Tuesday to push for a formal investigation.

“This is a matter of urgent national importance. We need to set up a strong committee involving security agencies like the Office of the NSA, the DIA, and the DSS because this falls within their responsibilities. It’s not just about internal security,” he stated.