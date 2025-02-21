NAFDAC Uncovers Expired USAID-donated Condoms Repackaged For Sale In Lagos [Photos]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reported concerning findings from its ongoing enforcement activities at the Idumota open drug market in Lagos.

The agency discovered expired condoms, unregistered narcotics, counterfeit medicines from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and improperly stored vaccines, with some being found in toilets, which is particularly alarming.

This information was disclosed in a statement released on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

The statement indicated that during the enforcement operation at the Idumota open drug market, NAFDAC identified additional troubling products, including unregistered narcotics, counterfeit GSK medicines, and vaccines stored in unsanitary conditions.

Furthermore, during an operation conducted on Tuesday, officials confiscated expired condoms donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which had been repackaged and marketed under the name “Kiss Condom,” as noted by the agency.

“More from the Idumota enforcement exercise, NAFDAC officials have seized banned drugs such as Analgin, Vaccines meant for cold chain storage, Oxytocin for maternal health, improperly stored outside the cold chain and donated medical products,” the statement added.

NAFDAC reiterated its commitment to persist in its efforts against counterfeit and substandard medications, highlighting the serious health threats associated with these illegal products.

It noted that the enforcement initiative is ongoing as officials strive to dismantle unlawful drug networks and uphold safety regulations.

See more photos from the raid below.