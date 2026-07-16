‘We Were Thoroughly Embarrassed’ – Akpabio Threatens To Sue National Assembly Contractor

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has threatened to sue the contractor that renovated the National Assembly complex over persistent technical faults affecting the microphones in both chambers.

Naija News reports that Akpabio expressed dissatisfaction with the recurring problem during the plenary on Wednesday, as several senators encountered malfunctioning microphones while contributing to debates.

Akpabio described the situation as an embarrassment to both the National Assembly and the country and threatened to take action against the contractors.

The Senate President called on lawmakers to take note of the repeated failures, stressing that any action taken against the contractor would be justified by the persistent technical issues witnessed during plenary sessions.

He said, “Distinguished colleagues, I hope you are taking note of the fact that our microphones are not working well. You are taking note of it because I intend to take action.

“I was in the House of Representatives yesterday to represent you at the opening of the National Assembly Week and, in the course of it, the Speaker and I were thoroughly embarrassed. The same contractor that handled the renovation of the House of Representatives handled this one.

“If this continues, we have steps we can take legally to ensure that a good job is done because this is an embarrassment to our nation.”