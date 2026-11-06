NARD Kicks Against Bill To Jail Nigerian Doctors Over Emergency Treatment Delays

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned that it may embark on a nationwide strike if the National Assembly goes ahead with a proposed law seeking to punish healthcare workers for delaying emergency medical treatment.

The association said doctors should not face jail terms or fines for problems caused by poor hospital facilities, inadequate staff and lack of medical equipment.

NARD President, Dr Ogar Idoko, made the position known in a statement issued in Calabar on Friday, Naija News reports.

The proposed amendment to the National Health Act seeks to impose a six-month jail term or a ₦300,000 fine on healthcare professionals over delays in providing emergency medical care.

Idoko acknowledged the need to protect patients and ensure that people receive urgent medical attention. However, he argued that lawmakers must first address the challenges facing hospitals across the country.

He listed some of the problems confronting healthcare workers to include outdated equipment, shortage of medical personnel, unreliable electricity and inadequate emergency medical supplies.

According to him, these problems are linked to years of poor attention to the healthcare system and should not be treated as professional negligence by doctors.

“The challenges are consequences of longstanding institutional neglect rather than professional negligence, so I urge lawmakers to prioritise healthcare funding and infrastructure.

“We also challenge the National Assembly to demonstrate similar legislative urgency in providing functional emergency departments, modern diagnostic equipment, reliable ambulance services and adequate personnel,” he said.

The NARD president also called on lawmakers to consider a law compelling public office holders to use government hospitals in Nigeria.

He said sanctions should be introduced for public officials who misuse government resources to seek medical treatment abroad when such treatment could be accessed locally.

Idoko further warned that imposing additional criminal penalties on doctors working under difficult conditions could worsen the movement of medical professionals out of the country, a situation he described as the “Japan syndrome.”

Although he acknowledged that the proposed bill reportedly included safeguards for situations beyond the control of healthcare workers, he insisted that such protections must be clearly stated and enforceable.

He called for the withdrawal and review of the proposed provisions, urging lawmakers to consult doctors, hospital managers, patient representatives and other stakeholders before taking further steps.

The association also wants the National Assembly to pass laws that will guarantee proper healthcare funding, minimum standards for emergency care, enough medical personnel, steady electricity and functional referral systems.

Idoko said NARD would consider all lawful options, including a nationwide industrial action, if the proposed law went ahead without addressing the concerns raised by doctors.

He, however, assured Nigerians that the association would make arrangements to protect emergency cases and critically ill patients during any industrial action.

The Senate is said to be considering a bill seeking to punish hospitals and healthcare workers who refuse or delay emergency medical treatment.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, who represents Katsina Central Senatorial District, passed its second reading on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Naija News understands.