‘If You Can Forgive Sanwo-Olu, Extend Same Gesture To Fubara’ – Bode George Urges Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to forgive suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu suspended Fubara on March 18 due to political tensions in the oil-rich state.

In an open letter on Wednesday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993, election, Bode George appealled to Tinubu to reinstate Fubara.

George noted that Tinubu was at the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule and aspiring for top political positions in Lagos

The PDP chieftain said Tinubu should listen and honour his appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to the country’s democracy.

He said, “If Tinubu could forgive Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy. Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today.

“So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy and return Fubara to office immediately.

“I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to please reinstate Fubara.

“Tinubu should listen to, and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy.”