‘It’s Like Beans, Akara, Moi-moi’ – Ozekhome Says Nigeria Sliding Into One-Party State

Renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights advocate, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has raised an alarm over what he describes as Nigeria’s quiet drift toward a one-party state, an outcome he believes could result in a full-blown dictatorship if not urgently addressed.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Hard Copy on Saturday, Ozekhome criticized the current political climate, describing it as plagued by “bootlicking at its highest level” and marked by a growing pattern of political defections and cross-carpeting among elected officials.

He said the trend reflects a troubling absence of ideological commitment among politicians, many of whom appear to prioritize personal interests over party values.

“It’s like beans, akara, and moi-moi; they’re the same,” Ozekhome remarked, likening Nigeria’s political parties to different forms of the same dish, and condemning what he sees as a lack of distinct political identity.

Warning of the consequences, he added, “In a one-party state, dictatorship reigns supreme.”

Ozekhome drew parallels with the past, citing the former ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which once projected itself as a 60-year powerhouse before being unseated after 16 years in power.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s strategic appointments across key sectors, Ozekhome warned that the concentration of power, combined with a fragmented opposition, could result in a scenario where Tinubu “virtually runs against himself” in the 2027 elections.

He also lamented what he sees as growing public complacency, likening it to “Stockholm Syndrome,” where citizens, overwhelmed by hardship, show sympathy for the very system that oppresses them.

“The average Nigerian, pushed to the wall, would rather retreat than fight,” he said, describing the resulting atmosphere as one of “helplessness and hopelessness.”

Urging civic engagement and accountability, Ozekhome called on Nigerians to reclaim their democratic rights.