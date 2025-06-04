Tinubu Approves ₦2 billion, 20 Trucks Of Rice For Victims Of Mokwa Flood

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the release of twenty trucks of rice and ₦2 billion for the victims of the recent Mokwa flood in Niger State.

The money is for the reconstruction of all houses affected by the flood in Mokwa.

This was made known on Wednesday by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a visit to the State on a condolence visit.

Naija News reports that the President also directed the immediate commencement of repair works on the damaged bridges caused by the devastating flood that destroyed lives and property, and left hundreds of persons displaced.

Shettima added that President Tinubu had also directed the immediate rehabilitation of drainages in Mokwa town.

“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction that this flood has caused. We are here to see things firsthand, to empathise with the families who have lost loved ones, and to assure you that the Federal Government will not abandon you in your time of need,” Shettima said during the visit.

Over 200 Dead

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs in Niger State, Ahmad Suleiman, confirmed that over two hundred persons have been confirmed dead while rescue efforts continue.

“We have more than 200 casualties or corpses but we are still looking for more. We are still recovering corpses up till now.

“Nobody can tell you the number of casualties in Niger State right now because up till now, we are still looking for some corpses,” Suleiman said while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday.