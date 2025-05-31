Take Relief To Victims Of Mokwa Flood – APC To NEMA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has consoled families of 21 dead victims of flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

The ruling party urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other federal authorities to direct relief materials to the flood victims.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Saturday, commended efforts of the first responders in the tragic incident.

Naija News reported that at least 100 residents of the Mokwa community were affected, while at least 3000 homes were submerged.

The statement reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) commiserates with the government and good people of Niger State over the devastating floods that submerged the market town of Mokwa in Mokwa Local Government Area.

“In particular, our deepest sympathies are with families that have lost loved ones and those displaced from their homes as a result of this disaster.

“We commend the valiant efforts of first responders and courageous citizens engaged in search, rescue and recovery operations in the flood-affected districts.

“We urge the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other federal, state and local authorities to expand efforts and interventions to quickly mitigate the impact of the disaster and bring relief to victims.

“It is our prayer that the souls of all who have died may find eternal rest, as we pray for quick recovery and healing for those injured in this tragedy. Amen.”