Wabara Slams Tinubu Over ‘Revived Economy’ Claims

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s claims of reviving the Nigerian economy.

Speaking via a statement, Wabara described Tinubu’s assertion as an insult to the millions of Nigerians enduring severe hardship.

He argued that if Tinubu had truly improved the economy, Nigerians would be the first to attest to the administration’s achievements.

“The reality on the ground does not support President Tinubu’s claims. If he had truly improved the economy, Nigerians would be the first to testify,” Wabara said.

He pointed to the soaring inflation, widespread hunger, and deepening poverty as evidence contradicting the President’s remarks.

“It’s ironic that Mr. President is talking about economic revival when the economy is clearly deteriorating under his watch. The indices say otherwise.

“Poor and hungry Nigerians do not need a lecture on economic revival. The first sign of improvement will be reflected in market prices,” he added.

Wabara urged the President to use the remaining two years of his tenure to focus on real economic reforms rather than making rhetorical statements.

He called on Tinubu to review key economic policies, particularly those related to multiple taxation, which he said are stifling businesses and worsening living conditions.

The PDP BoT Chairman also highlighted the urgent need to address the country’s security crisis, stating that insecurity has significantly contributed to food shortages by displacing farmers from agrarian communities due to attacks by bandits and criminal herders.

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of mismanaging a once-thriving economy. “When the PDP was in power, Nigeria’s economy was among the top two in Africa. The APC has reversed those gains,” he said.

Despite the current challenges, Wabara expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy would rebound once the PDP returns to power in 2027.