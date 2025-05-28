Lagos State Govt Reacts To Speed Darlington’s Confession Of Sleeping With 15-Year-Old Girl

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has commenced an investigation into the viral video clip of popular Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, confessing to defiling a 15-year-old girl.

Naija News reports that Speed Darlington narrated the incident in Igbo language in a video via his Instagram page.

However, the musician failed to mention the name of the hotel or the location where the incident happened.

The controversial singer claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter, and he had to pay hotel staff ₦2,000 to have the sheets changed.

His revelations led to outrage on social media, with many Nigerians demanding that relevant authorities arrest and detain Speed Darlington.

Reacting, the Lagos DSVA in a post via 𝕏 wrote, “The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.”