Chelsea Become First Club To Win Conference League, Europa League, Champions League

Chelsea Football Club have made history by becoming the first team to win all four major UEFA competitions, following a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

With previous triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, Chelsea’s latest title cements their place in European football history.

The win not only added another trophy to their illustrious cabinet but also set a unique and unprecedented record in continental football.

Match Summary:

The final at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán earlier today, May 28, began in dramatic fashion, with Betis drawing first blood in the 9th minute.

Former Barcelona winger Abde Ezzalzouli capitalized on an assist from Isco to put the Spanish side ahead early, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Despite the setback, Chelsea remained composed and gradually took control of the game.

After a sustained period of pressure and missed chances, the breakthrough came in the 65th minute when Enzo Fernández rose to meet a pinpoint cross from Cole Palmer and nodded in the equalizer.

Just five minutes later, Palmer was at it again — this time setting up Nicolas Jackson, who coolly slotted home to make it 2-1. The turnaround was complete, and the momentum firmly swung in Chelsea’s favor.

Substitute Jadon Sancho added a third in the 83rd minute with a brilliant individual effort, cutting inside and finishing from a tight angle.

And in added time, Moisés Caicedo put the result beyond any doubt, launching a long-range effort that sealed a comprehensive 4-1 victory for the Blues.

A Historic Achievement for Chelsea:

With this Conference League title, Chelsea now boast victories in:

🏆🏆 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1971, 1998)

🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League (2012, 2021)

🏆🏆 UEFA Europa League (2013, 2019)

🏆 UEFA Europa Conference League (2025)

This feat underscores Chelsea’s remarkable European pedigree and their adaptability across different generations and competitions.

It’s a legacy built not just on star power but on resilience, squad depth, and strategic excellence.

For manager Enzo Maresca, the victory marks a milestone in his Chelsea tenure, silencing critics and giving the club a massive boost heading into the next season.