NAFDAC Responds To VeryDarkMan’s ‘₦700,000’ Demand Allegation From Shop Owners

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reacted to criticism of its recent enforcement operations at Onitsha Bridge Head Market, Anambra State.

Naija News understands that a controversial influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan had alleged that NAFDAC demanded ₦700,000 from each shop owner as a condition to reopen their shops after many were shut down.

However, speaking via a statement signed by its Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC clarified that traders who complied with regulatory requirements have been permitted to resume business, with over 2,500 traders in 3,500 shops operational since March 9, 2025.

The regulatory body stated that the enforcement, conducted between February 9 and March 27, 2025, targeted unregistered, banned, expired, substandard, and falsified medicines, including controlled substances.

The agency explained that markets that were raided failed to meet Good Storage and Distribution Practices and lacked proper registration under the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

“State governments granted a moratorium allowing traders to relocate to a Coordinated Wholesale Centre that meets regulatory standards,” NAFDAC added.

“Due to the intervention of respective state governments, traders were given a moratorium to relocate to a conducive Coordinated Warehouse Centre where their activities can be monitored and controlled, while they remain accountable for previous infractions as a deterrent in accordance with gazetted regulations.

“The market reopened on March 9, 2025, and over 2,500 traders with 3,500 shops who complied with regulatory procedures have resumed normal activities at Ogbogwu Market.

“It is important to note that the few remaining shops whose owners have refused identification are those linked to outrightly banned narcotics according to our database. The cartel and their co-conspirators are responsible for incitements aimed at diverting attention from the real issues to evade justice for heinous crimes against humanity,” the statement said.

NAFDAC also expressed concern over VDM’s videos, describing them as potentially inciting and possibly in breach of the Cybercrime Act.

“The agency’s attention has been drawn to misleading videos trending on social media inciting traders at Onitsha Bridge Head Market by a social media influencer. NAFDAC wishes to alert the public and security agencies to this incitement, which may constitute a violation of the Cybercrime Act.

“The influencer has openly encouraged his audience to defy NAFDAC’s regulatory processes following enforcement operations conducted under the Office of the National Security Adviser. The agency will allow law enforcement to determine if he has violated any laws, particularly regarding incitement through video content.

“NAFDAC remains committed to ensuring that all medical products medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and others used in Nigeria are of good quality, safe, and efficacious. We continue to monitor these commodities to prevent deaths among pregnant women, children, and adults living with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

“NAFDAC operates strictly within its mandate,” the statement stated.