Suspected Suicide Bomber Killed In Abuja

An explosive device, suspected to be a bomb, has resulted in the death of one person and left another injured in Abuja on Monday.

The blast occurred near the Mogadishu Barracks, a key military area in the Federal Capital Territory.

An eyewitness, a military personnel who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with AIT at the scene, explaining that the individual believed to be a suicide bomber was killed by an explosive device contained in a rubber can.

The incident occurred close to the barracks, causing immediate concern among onlookers and authorities.

However, military officials present at the scene downplayed the possibility of an improvised explosive device (IED), suggesting instead that the situation could involve a phone device-triggered explosion.

As of the latest reports, a joint response team from the military, Department of State Services (DSS), police, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are on-site, trying to assess the situation and gather information.

In an unusual move, media personnel were denied permission to capture photos or videos of the scene, limiting public access to firsthand visual information.

In other news, a group of heavily armed kidnappers reportedly invaded the Grow Homes estate located in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town, on Monday morning, taking residents hostage for more than an hour.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred between 12:00 AM and 1:30 AM.

One of the frightened residents, who reported witnessing a man and a woman being taken by the kidnappers, stated that by daybreak, the woman was discovered within the estate, having been released by her captors for reasons that remain unclear.