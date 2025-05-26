Tension As Kidnappers Storm Abuja Estate

A group of heavily armed kidnappers reportedly invaded the Grow Homes estate located in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town, on Monday morning, taking residents hostage for more than an hour.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred between 12:00 AM and 1:30 AM.

One of the frightened residents, who reported witnessing a man and a woman being taken by the kidnappers, stated that by daybreak, the woman was discovered within the estate, having been released by her captors for reasons that remain unclear.

However, he was unable to determine the total number of individuals who were kidnapped.

“The incident happened around 12am. Those guys were well-armed, and they overpowered the local vigilance team. The police came at about 1am, and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for about 30 minutes.

“We are begging the government to fix this road for easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also beg the police and, of course, the FCT Administration to help site a station here for rapid response,” the resident told Vanguard.

Meanwhile, the Edo State government has said that Governor Monday Okpebholo and the State House of Assembly are united in taking a firm stand against the escalating threat of kidnapping.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, disclosed this in a statement made available to Naija News last Thursday.

In the statement titled “A STEP-BY-STEP BREAKDOWN OF NEW KIDNAPPING PROHIBITION LAW IN EDO STATE,” the government explained that the Edo State House of Assembly has passed the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025.

The Edo State government’s decision to adopt such comprehensive and tough measures sends a clear message that it will no longer tolerate acts of criminality that violate the sanctity of human freedom.

“As the state implements the provisions of this law, emphasis will be placed on training law enforcement officers, sensitizing the judiciary, and educating the public on the implications of the amendments. This multi-pronged approach is necessary to ensure the law’s effectiveness and to build a safer Edo State where citizens can live without fear,” Itua noted.