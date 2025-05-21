Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham To Be Sidelined For Six Weeks Next Season

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is facing a significant setback as he is set to undergo shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13.

This procedure is anticipated to sideline Jude Bellingham for at least the first six weeks of the upcoming season, impacting both his club and national team commitments.

Bellingham, 21, has been grappling with a persistent shoulder issue that has plagued him since 2023. Despite his impressive performances, he has been seen playing with a strapping on his shoulder, a visible reminder of his ongoing struggle with the injury.

The former Birmingham City midfielder missed crucial matches at the end of last year, sitting out two fixtures for both Real Madrid and the England national team following a shoulder injury sustained during a match against Rayo Vallecano.

Bellingham’s debut season with Real Madrid was nothing short of spectacular, following his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £115 million.

He made an immediate impact, helping the team secure the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy, contributing an impressive 23 goals in 43 appearances.

However, this season has been more challenging; Bellingham has found the net just 14 times in 52 matches, as Real Madrid lost the La Liga title to fierce rivals Barcelona and faced an early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

As he prepares for surgery and a lengthy recovery, Bellingham’s absence will be felt both at the Santiago Bernabéu and on the international stage as England gears up for crucial World Cup qualifiers in September against Andorra and Serbia.