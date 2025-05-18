‘Propagandist’ – Gov Adeleke Accuses APC Chieftain, Bashiru Of Using Fake News As Campaign Strategy

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, of deploying fake news as a tool to attack the state government.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, in a statement through his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, denied the accusation of sacking any teacher or health worker, stating that those disengaged were never part of the state government.

Governor Adeleke also asserted that several ongoing infrastructural developments and accomplishments in the state are evident to everyone.

He said, “We put it to the opposition scribe that Governor Adeleke never sack any teachers or health workers. The former administration a few weeks to its exit from office injected against service rules APC sympathizers as teachers and health workers as a trap to destabilise the incoming government. Those disengaged were never staff of the Osun State government.

“We further submit that the road network around Oke Fia bridge is ongoing and it is a pitiable lie from a propagandist to accuse the administration of digging holes under the bridge.

“The scribe is invited to note that the Adeleke administration has a three pronged water sector agenda which include short term, medium term and long term plans. They are all simultaneously under implementation.

“On agriculture, the scribe cannot deny that from 2015 to 2022, Osun purchased no single tractor. The Adeleke administration has acquired and deployed 31 tractors to farmlands in the first phase of its farm mechanisation agenda.

“The administration’s statewide agropreneur initiative, cocoa expansion initiative, the cashew plantation programme and massive input support for Osun farmers are ongoing.

“On market expansion, we invite the scribe to review exceptional development ongoing within the Osun commerce and industry sector. The Chamber of commerce is enjoying massive support to boost business; the state free trade zone is revitalized; osun 45 days window for Certificate of Occupancy is working; tax harmonization on a single window is operational; and cooperative and artisans’ empowerment is a reality across the state.

“We can further educate the scribe about the accomplishments of this administration by asking him the following questions. Is he denying the huge achievements in the areas of workers’ welfare and payment of salary and pension debt? Is he denying ongoing rehabilitation of Osogbo stadium to five star standard at Osogbo, his birthplace? Is he disputing the fact that over 30,000 pensioners are on free Medicare in Osun State through the state Health Insurance.

“Is he unaware that before Governor Adeleke’s election, Osun had no ICT or Digital economy policies? Today, Governor Adeleke is implementing the first Osun State ICT policy, Tech Innovation policy and a vibrant digital economy agenda.”

Adeleke further denied Ajibola’s submission that his administration always responds to criticism with abuse and insults.

He added, “What is abusive about stating facts such as Governor Adeleke tarring the road leading to the scribe house at Osogbo.

“What is insulting about calling attention of the scribe to his penchant for denying what even members of his own party acknowledged as sterling performance of Governor Adeleke?

“What is insulting about reeling out reports issued by federal agencies about good records of Governor Adeleke on debt management, examination ranking and access to primary health care? If the reference to “Amunbo” caucus’s dumping the scribe is deemed insulting, it is our own way of identifying with him.

“It is a political way of telling the Osun APC that whether it is “Amunbo” or “Alumonle” (alubarika) that fly APC banner in 2026, Osun voters will again soundly re-elect Governor Adeleke.

“As noted by the state workforce when endorsing the governor for a second term, the performance of Governor Adeleke has earned him an overwhelming prospect for re-election despite all ongoing shenanigans”, the Spokesperson concluded in the statement.”