Police Arraign VeryDarkMan For Allegedly Cyberbullying Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh As Judge Adjourns Trial

Controversial social media activist, Martins Otse—popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM)—has been re-arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force before a Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of cyberbullying several Nigerian celebrities, including Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

Naija News reports that VDM was re-arraigned on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before Justice Musa Liman on a five-count charge. He pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

The police further accused him of cyberbullying Nigerian music producer and singer, Samuel Oguachuba (popularly known as Samklef), among others.

This re-arraignment follows VDM’s recent release from detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), where he was held over unrelated allegations of fraud.

He was originally arraigned on May 22, 2024, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon on similar charges under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. He was initially remanded but granted bail on June 10, 2024, with a bond set at ₦10 million and two sureties—either reputable private sector employees or federal civil servants not below Level 17 with proof of three years’ tax clearance.

Following Justice Olajuwon’s transfer to another division of the Federal High Court, the case was reassigned to Justice Liman, who now presides over the matter under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024.

Details of Allegations

According to the police:

Count 1: On or around October 13, 2023, VDM allegedly posted a video via his Instagram handle (@verydarkblackman) containing bullying and threatening remarks directed at Samklef.

Count 2: On or about October 29, 2023, he allegedly published videos deemed grossly offensive and obscene, targeting actress Iyabo Ojo, and reportedly accused her of having an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter.

Count 3: On January 19, 2024, he allegedly circulated false information claiming that Tonto Dikeh misappropriated funds raised for the Justice for Mohbad Movement and that she operated the anonymous blog “Gistlover.”

Count 4: On March 19, 2024, VDM allegedly shared videos containing “insulting and annoying remarks” about Deputy Inspectors General of Police and members of the National Assembly.

During Thursday’s hearing, VDM’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, urged the court to allow his client to continue on the previously granted bail terms. The police prosecutor, Victor Okoye, raised no objection.

Justice Liman ruled in favour of the request, allowing the defendant to remain on bail under the existing conditions. The trial has been adjourned to July 24, 2025.