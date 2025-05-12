Nigerian Navy Dismantles Six Illegal Refineries In Delta

The Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos of the Nigerian Navy has reported the deactivation of six illegal refining sites located in the Obodo Omadina Community within the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Commanding Officer, Navy Capt Ikenna Okoloagu, made this announcement to journalists on Monday in Warri, Delta State.

Okoloagu explained that the deactivation of these illegal sites occurred during three distinct operations, which were initiated based on reliable intelligence.

He noted that these successful operations were carried out as part of Operation Delta Sanity II, and were aligned with the Strategic Directives set forth by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, aimed at eliminating all forms of illegality within the nation’s territorial waters.

“On April 21, 2025, following credible intelligence, FOB ESCRAVOS personnel discovered and deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino.

“The sites contained approximately 1,900 litres of stolen crude oil stored in two ovens and 10 dug-out pits. “Building on this success, two additional illegal refining sites were uncovered and dismantled in the same area on May 4.

“During this operation, approximately 3,710 litres of stolen crude oil and 330 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, stored in 11 dug-out pits and 5 polythene sacks were seized.

“Similarly, on May 11, the Base identified and destroyed another two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino.

“The site contained an estimated 3,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 675 litres of illegally refined AGO, concealed within an oven, seven dug-out pits, and nine polythene sacks,” Okoloagu said.

According to Okoloagu, the combined efforts of the three operations resulted in the closure of six illegal refining sites.

He noted that around 8,660 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,005 litres of unlawfully refined AGO were confiscated during these operations.

The commanding officer further reported that these products were contained in three ovens, 28 dug-out pits, and 14 plastic sacks.

Okoloagu cautioned offenders to cease their illegal activities and reiterated the Base’s dedication to thwarting the actions of economic saboteurs.