A supporter of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, identified as Christy and her son have been abducted by gunmen in Ughelli, Delta State

Naija News learnt that Christy was reportedly abducted while attempting to board a commercial tricycle to her place of business in Ughelli.

The gunmen, who were dressed in black and armed with rifles, accosted Christy, assaulted her before bundling her and her son into a waiting vehicle and drove away to an unknown destination.

According to Daily Post, family members of the victims had visited the Ofuoma Police Division and the Ughelli Area Command in search of them but were told that neither Christy nor her son was in police custody.

At the time of filing this report, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Etaifo Erale, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s team have not issued any statement on the alleged abduction.

In other news, residents of Doemak District in Plateau State have been ordered to stay indoors between 6pm and 6am following a fresh attack in which suspected gunmen burnt down seven houses in Bong community.

The Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council announced the 12-hour curfew on Monday evening as fear spread across the area, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

The restriction was announced in a public notice by the Director of Press and Publicity to the council chairman, Danaan Sylvanus.

He warned that anyone found moving around during the curfew hours would be treated as a security threat by security agencies.

“In view of the security tension, Qua’an-Pan Local Government Council has imposed a curfew in Doemak.

“The curfew shall be observed from 6pm to 6am. By this notice, any person found moving during this period will be treated as a security threat by the security agencies,” he said.