Amokachi Urges Victor Osimhen To Join Premier League Club

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi has urged Victor Osimhen to take a significant step forward in his career by making a move to the English Premier League.

Amokachi described Victor Osimhen as a “warrior,” highlighting his resilience, skill set, and potential to not only adapt but also excel in any league around the globe.

Amokachi, who carved out an impressive career in Turkey and England—most notably with Besiktas and Everton—expressed unwavering confidence in Osimhen’s ability to integrate and thrive in the high-energy, competitive atmosphere of the Premier League.

Currently, Osimhen is enjoying a remarkable season on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he has emerged as a standout striker.

The 26-year-old Nigerian international has already amassed an astonishing 33 goals and provided 8 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

This exceptional form has solidified his reputation as one of Europe’s most lethal forwards, drawing the attention of elite clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, who are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation in anticipation of the upcoming summer transfer window.

In discussing Osimhen’s potential transfer, Amokachi praised the striker’s unique combination of mental fortitude and physical prowess, emphasizing that these qualities are essential for success in the demanding landscape of English football.

Amokachi said, “It would be thrilling to see him compete in the best league in the world—the EPL—because I have no doubt that Osimhen would flourish in any league he joins.

“He possesses a remarkable quality and embodies the spirit of a true warrior. He is undoubtedly a player that any top club would be eager to secure.”

Osimhen’s impressive achievements at Galatasaray have sparked significant conversations regarding his next career move. With an increasing interest from some of Europe’s top-tier teams, the forthcoming months could prove crucial for the Nigerian star.

A transition to the Premier League, widely considered the most competitive football league in the world, could not only provide Osimhen with a new platform to showcase his extraordinary talents but also enhance his status on the international stage.