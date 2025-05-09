Un-identified Individuals Kill AEDC Staff In Nasarawa

An individual said to be an employee of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Yusuf Ibrahim Kasimu, has reportedly been murdered in Nasarawa State.

Naija News learnt that Kasimu, a 37-year-old man, was brutally murdered in the Tudun Kauri region of Lafia by suspected assassins late Tuesday night.

The incident reportedly took place near the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adjacent to the premises of the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), causing widespread alarm within the community.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness disclosed that Kasimu was discovered lying face-down in a pool of blood, suffering from severe head injuries.

Reports suggest that Kasimu may have been attacked by individuals he attempted to assist, who in return assaulted him and made off with his motorcycle.

His identity remained undisclosed until family members arrived at the scene and confirmed it was Yusuf.

In a statement to the press, his uncle, Umaru Kasimu, denounced the murder and called on security agencies to take immediate action to apprehend the culprits.

“This is a tragic and senseless loss. We demand justice,” Umaru noted.

Naija News reports that the recent surge in killings within Lafia and its environs has sparked renewed calls for stronger security measures in the area.