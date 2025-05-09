Man United Coach, Ruben Amorim, Expresses Worry Ahead Of Europa League Final

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has voiced his concerns about potential injuries within his squad as they prepare for the Europa League final.

Ruben Amorim, 40, is focused on keeping his players healthy and emphasized the importance of winning the final against Tottenham in Bilbao on May 21.

Both clubs reached the final with strong performances, with Tottenham securing their spot through a 2-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt in Norway, while Manchester United came from behind to achieve a convincing 4-1 win.

Now, both Premier League teams are looking to enhance their seasons by capturing silverware and securing a Champions League qualification.

Amorim stated, “My main focus is on ensuring we don’t pick up any injuries leading up to the final. Winning the final is crucial for us; without that, our success so far means little.”

He highlighted the need for a complete squad against Tottenham, emphasizing the importance of staying competitive, being fortunate, and maintaining clinical finishing.

Addressing the challenge ahead, he noted the parallel struggles of both himself and Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, recognizing the significance of the final for both teams.

He said, “It’s a challenging time for us both, and it’s clear that one of us will come out on top. We are preparing for an exciting final, and our goal is to win.”

In a related note, Amorim also expressed admiration for players Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo following their strong performance in the 4-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Europa League semi-final at Old Trafford.

Mount made a substantial impact, scoring two goals, while Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund contributed critical strikes.

After the match, Amorim shared his appreciation for the efforts of Mount and Mainoo, both of whom made significant contributions after coming on as substitutes.

“I am genuinely pleased for Mason Mount. His dedication and hard work are commendable, and he consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to the team. I also see immense potential in Kobbie Mainoo,” he said.