Manchester United Will Be Worst Premier League Club To Win Europa – Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has suggested that they could end up being the worst side in Premier League history to win a European trophy if they manage to clinch the Europa League title this season.

Currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League standings, Manchester United hold a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead over Athletic Bilbao in their Europa League semi-finals, with the second leg set to take place at Old Trafford.

In a press conference, Amorim expressed his concern about the team’s performance, stating, “From my perspective, given our results since I arrived, we are the poorest team in the Premier League. If we were to win a European title at the end of this season, we might be remembered as the worst team in Premier League history.”

He acknowledged that despite the possibility of silverware, the current campaign has been underwhelming and disappointing.

He reflected on the struggles this season further, stating, “Nothing will change my view; I must consider the bigger picture, but I genuinely believe this season is the most challenging we’ve faced in the last half-century.”

Despite staving off immediate relegation threats, United are on track to finish outside the top eight for the first time since the Premier League’s inception, and if they end the season in 15th or lower, it will mark the club’s worst league standing since their relegation in the 1973-1974 season.

They are currently battling through a frustrating six-match winless streak in the Premier League. However, the stakes remain high, as winning the Europa League would secure them a spot in the prestigious Champions League next season.

Alejandro Garnacho, who joined Amorim at the press conference, emphasized the importance of this moment, saying, “We recognize that our performance in the Premier League has not been up to standard. We approach each game with the mindset of starting from scratch. Tomorrow’s match is like a 0-0 scoreline.”

He added, “If we can secure the Europa League title, it not only elevates us to the Champions League but also allows us to enter the next season with a renewed sense of purpose and mentality.”