Manchester United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, has praised five standout players in his squad following their impressive 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals at San Mames on Thursday evening.

With this commanding win, Manchester United are on the brink of securing a place in the Europa League final.

The scoring opened with Casemiro’s deft header, which set the tone for the match. Club captain Bruno Fernandes then showcased his goal-scoring ability by netting two goals before the halftime whistle, putting United firmly in control.

Despite the convincing scoreline, Amorim remains cautious, emphasizing that the semi-final tie is far from over. “They’re a really strong and intense team. We need to stay fully prepared for the second leg,” he stated in his post-match remarks.

Amorim noted the performance of Manuel Ugarte, who, despite his considerable experience, seemed a tad nervous during the game. He also highlighted the anxiety displayed by young talent Patrick Dorgu. “Players like Casemiro, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes provide vital support and stability,” he added.

Discussing Maguire’s unexpected involvement in a wing play that led to Casemiro’s goal, Amorim remarked, “He’s surprisingly effective as a winger! There are moments in every player’s career where they face challenges, and Harry has certainly had his share. Every contribution he makes is beneficial to the team, and we should appreciate that.”

In a separate statement, Amorim acknowledged the pivotal impact of Dani Vivian’s red card, which he described as the game-changing moment in their dominating 3-0 triumph over Athletic Bilbao.

The La Liga side was forced to play with ten men before the end of the first half, significantly altering the dynamic of the match. Note that before the red card incident, Casemiro had already put United in the lead with a well-placed header.

The referee then reviewed a contentious incident with the VAR, resulting in a penalty being awarded. Bruno Fernandes confidently converted the penalty and followed it up with a third goal, sealing a commanding advantage for his side.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Amorim noted, “While the result is undoubtedly strong, we must interpret it with caution. We faced considerable challenges at the start, and the sending-off changed the complexion of the game.

“Any match can swing on a single moment like that. We had opportunities to add to our tally, but it’s important to remember that this tie is not yet concluded; they can still pose a threat at Old Trafford.”