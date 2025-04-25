Every Player Wants To Play For Manchester United – Ruben Amorim

Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim, is confident that the club is still attractive to top players even though they are currently occupying the 14th spot in the Premier League standings.

Since his appointment in November 2024, Ruben Amorim has stressed that he is expecting a dynamic transformation of the squad for the upcoming season, especially given the alarming prospect of United finishing the campaign in their worst position since the disastrous relegation season of 1973-1974.

This uncertainty has prompted speculation about significant changes to the team, signalling that Amorim is prepared to undertake substantial rebuilding efforts.

Among the players United are reportedly interested in is Wolves’ Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, whose skillset aligns with Amorim’s strategic vision.

Additionally, Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has emerged as a strong candidate, particularly due to his £30 million release clause, making him an enticing option for several clubs eyeing new talent.

To enhance their chances of participating in the next Champions League season, United must secure victory in the Europa League.

They find themselves in jeopardy of experiencing only their second season without European football since English teams returned to international competitions following the Heysel disaster in 1990.

Amorim firmly believes that, despite the club’s current struggles and a recent coaching transition, its storied legacy makes it an attractive destination for players.

“It’s Manchester United,” he said. “Every player wants to play for Manchester United.

“If you look at our club at the moment, with all the problems, including changing coach, it looks a little bit of a problem.

“But we have a clear idea, and that’s the easiest part to explain to a player.”