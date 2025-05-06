Real Madrid Want Trent Alexander-Arnold To Play In 2025 Club World Cup

Real Madrid are making efforts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool early to secure his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup set for June.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire on June 30, making a potential move feasible.

The Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 18, will see Real Madrid face Al Hilal in their opening match in Miami. Given the timing, Madrid is eager to integrate Alexander-Arnold into their squad as soon as possible.

Reports from Sky Sports indicate that discussions are ongoing, and should Liverpool decline to release him early, Alexander-Arnold could still join Madrid for the later stages of the tournament.

If the transfer is not finalized before the tournament’s start, Alexander-Arnold will miss the group stage fixtures against Al Hilal, Pachuca on June 22, and Salzburg on June 27.

Fortunately, clubs participating in the Club World Cup are permitted to register new players during a special in-tournament window from June 27 to July 3, which may allow Alexander-Arnold to join Madrid in time for the knockout rounds.

In conjunction with this development, there is speculation surrounding the future of Real Madrid’s Lucas Vázquez.

The 33-year-old right-back’s contract, which also expires following the Club World Cup, remains under scrutiny.

Prominent football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that there have been no discussions related to a new contract, raising the possibility that Vázquez might leave the Spanish giants post-tournament.

Romano emphasized that Alexander-Arnold’s imminent arrival would influence Vázquez’s departure from Liverpool.

Recall that Alexander-Arnold has officially announced that he would be exiting Liverpool at the end of this current season. The 26-year-old English right-back is also said to be eagerly waiting to complete his move to Real Madrid this summer.