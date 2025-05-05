Trent Alexander-Arnold Says Goodbye To Liverpool, Set To Join Real Madrid

English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially said goodbye to the reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

This put to an end Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 20-year spell at the club as his current contract with Liverpool is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

In his official statement, Alexander-Arnold, 26, reflected on his time at Anfield, saying, “I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to hear.”

Having joined Liverpool’s Academy at the age of six, Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2016. Since then, he has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals, and played a pivotal role in a golden era for the club—collecting eight major honours, including this season’s Premier League title.

“Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that,” he said.

Addressing Liverpool fans directly, Alexander-Arnold expressed appreciation, urging them to continue celebrating the team’s successes and not let his departure overshadow a triumphant season.

“You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there”, he said. “I’ve felt the support, the love… I’ve loved every single minute of it.

“I just hope that everyone can maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done.”

Earlier today, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer.

The transfer expert wrote: “Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, here we go!

“Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title.

“Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5-year contract, verbal agreement done.”