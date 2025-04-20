‘Xabi Alonso May Join Real Madrid Before 2025 FIFA Club World Cup’

Real Madrid have reportedly prioritised the appointment of Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there are developing circumstances surrounding Ancelotti, who is reportedly being courted by the Brazilian national team to take over as their head coach.

This transition could happen before the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup later this year, heightening the urgency of Real Madrid’s decision-making process.

In a post shared on his 𝕏 account on Sunday, Romano wrote, “Xabi Alonso remains the top priority for Real Madrid as they consider replacing Ancelotti. The plan has been clear for months; Real is now awaiting formal steps to make the appointment.”

He also emphasized that Bayer Leverkusen is unlikely to impede Alonso’s potential move, as the club understands his ambition to join Real Madrid—a desire he expressed previously when he opted to stay with Leverkusen instead of accepting offers from Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich last year.

Romano added, “Brazil is insistent on having Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach, and they aim to finalize this arrangement before the Club World Cup. Representatives from the Brazilian Football Confederation have been in Madrid for several days, engaging with Ancelotti’s camp and are scheduled to remain next week to expedite the process. Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid is now a tangible possibility.”

Note that both Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti find themselves in similar contractual situations, with their existing deals at their respective clubs set to expire in June 2026.