VeryDarkMan: Your Crackdown On Opposition Voices Disgraceful – Atiku Slams Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of social media influencer and rights activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested VeryDarkMan (VDM) last Friday.

In a statement on Monday, Atiku noted that President Bola Tinubu’s government has established a disgraceful pattern of arresting dissenting voices of opposition to the government’s policies.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate further condemned the aggressiveness of security agencies towards opposition voices.

He warned that state-sponsored repression would affect the country’s democracy.

It read: “The arrest and continued detention of social media influencer and outspoken critic, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet another blatant abuse of power by the Tinubu administration, which has made political repression a hallmark of its rule.

“Even more alarming is the fact that Mr. Otse remains in custody without any formal charges is a flagrant violation of his constitutional rights and a chilling reminder of the growing authoritarianism under this government.

“This latest episode is part of a disturbing pattern: the Tinubu regime’s relentless assault on the fundamental freedoms of Nigerians, particularly those who dare to speak truth to power or align with the political opposition.

“We must not allow state-sponsored repression to become the defining character of our democracy.

“While security agencies are quick to target dissenters and critics, often in complete disregard of due process, political loyalists with credible allegations of corruption walk free, trading sycophancy for immunity.

“The Tinubu administration’s systematic crackdown on opposition voices is nothing short of disgraceful. It is an affront to democratic norms and must be fiercely condemned and resisted.”