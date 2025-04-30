Oborevwori Anticipates James Ibori’s Defection To APC

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed his anticipation of welcoming James Ibori, a former governor of the state, into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This follows the defection of Oborevwori and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwigs from the state to the ruling party on April 23.

Oborevwori made this statement during a vigil mass held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area, in honour of Amos Utuama, the late former deputy governor of Delta State.

Utuama, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), passed away at the age of 77 and served as the state’s deputy governor from 2007 to 2015.

While addressing the congregation, Oborevwori discussed the importance of unity within the political family, particularly following the defection.

“We can only say the truth. If you are sentimental, the family will break; the centre cannot hold,” he stated, urging his political allies to speak with one voice.

Oborevwori continued saying, “I didn’t want to speak here, but our bishop said ‘speak, so people will hear.’ So, when our leader leaves here and goes home, you will see your political family scattered, and when you go to Abuja, you won’t speak in different voices.”

The governor stressed the need for cohesion in their new political alignment, adding that it is now time to lead the party effectively and in unity.

In a direct address to Ibori, Oborevwori acknowledged his contributions to the political landscape and expressed his desire to see the former governor join the APC. “You have created a big family, and the family needs to be united,” the governor said.

Oborevwori, who has maintained a cordial relationship with Ibori, added, “When you are leading your children, some are in APC, some are in Labour Party, some are here, and I asked him (Ibori), ‘when is he going to join us?’ And I know he will join us very soon in APC. I will receive our leader in Jesus name.”

The political landscape in Delta State has seen significant shifts, especially with recent defections. In December 2024, Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor, defected from the PDP to the APC. These defections have signalled a growing shift towards the APC in the state.

On Sunday, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, declared that the APC structure in Delta State is now fully under the control of Governor Oborevwori.