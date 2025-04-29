Alex Iwobi Predicts Barca Vs Inter Milan, Keown Predicts Arsenal Vs PSG UCL Clash

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has predicted that FC Barcelona will beat Inter Milan in the upcoming Champions League semi-final scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

Alex Iwobi shared his insights during an interview in the latest episode of UEFA’s UCL Off Pitch series, emphasizing his belief in Barcelona’s potent attacking capabilities.

“I understand that this matchup is challenging because Inter Milan is known for their solid defensive structure. They boast formidable defenders and a strong commitment to their defensive strategy,” Iwobi remarked.

“However, I am leaning toward Barcelona taking the win due to the sheer ferocity of their attack, which is quite intimidating.”

He went on to highlight the creativity in Barcelona’s playing style. “Their style of play is characterized by free-flowing football, which is both dynamic and aggressive”, he explained.

“With electrifying wingers like Raphinha and the young talent Lamine Yamal, along with impactful substitutes such as Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, their offensive lineup is brimming with creativity and skill.

“For any defence, facing such a versatile and potent attacking force will be a significant challenge.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has declared Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as the team favoured to advance to the Champions League final ahead of the Gunners.

Note that Arsenal will host the French Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of the semi-final at Emirates Stadium at 8 p.m. later tonight, April 29.

Ahead of the clash, Keown acknowledged Arsenal’s impressive feat in the quarter-finals, where they eliminated Real Madrid with a dominant aggregate score of 5-1.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he noted, “While I believe PSG holds the edge as the favourites to win the tie, Arsenal’s remarkable performance against Real Madrid has certainly captured the attention of the entire European football community.

“Winning with such a significant margin, especially without a traditionally recognized striker, showcases the depth and versatility of Arsenal’s squad. What they accomplished in those two legs was nothing short of remarkable, and it should not be underestimated.”