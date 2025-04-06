Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Alex Iwobi helped Fulham to end their 26-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League as the London club pulled off a remarkable 3-2 victory at Craven Cottage.

The Premier League match, which ended in a 3-2 win for Fulham at Craven Cottage, started positively for Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister spectacularly opening the scoring. The midfielder unleashed a stunning 25-yard strike that flew past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno, giving the visitors an early lead.

However, the tide turned dramatically within the first half as Fulham mounted a swift comeback with three goals in just 13 minutes.

Ryan Sessegnon leveled the match in the 29th minute. He displayed excellent poise to finish first-time after a precise cross from Andreas Pereira landed perfectly in the box. Sessegnon’s quick reaction and clinical strike caught Liverpool’s defense off guard and reinvigorated the home crowd.

Nine minutes later, the Cottagers took the lead courtesy of Alex Iwobi. The Liverpool defense was left exposed after Andy Robertson misjudged a cross-field pass, allowing Iwobi to seize the opportunity.

After having his initial shot blocked, Iwobi’s follow-up was deflected off Robertson, leaving Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance and sending Fulham fans into raptures.

Fulham’s third goal came shortly after when a Liverpool clearance from a Fulham corner was poorly executed. Despite Iwobi’s clumsy attempt to regain control of the ball, Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz displayed quick thinking and skill. He retrieved the ball, made a brilliant turn, and calmly slotted it past Kelleher to extend Fulham’s lead, leaving the visitors reeling.

In the second half, Liverpool sought to mount a comeback and found some hope in the 72nd minute. Substitute Luis Diaz capitalized on a well-timed pass from fellow substitute Conor Bradley, finishing smartly into the bottom corner. This goal rekindled Liverpool’s hopes of salvaging a point.

As the clock wound down, it was Harvey Elliott who came the closest to equalizing for Liverpool. His curling shot from outside the box struck the crossbar, agonizingly rebounding out of reach. In stoppage time, both Elliott and Federico Chiesa had half-chances, but neither could find the back of the net, failing to seriously challenge Leno in goal.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool remains comfortably perched at the top of the Premier League table, holding an 11-point lead over their nearest rivals with seven matches left to play. They require just 11 more points to secure a record-equalling 20th league title.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s impressive performance not only boosts their confidence but also enhances their hopes of European qualification, propelling them up to eighth place—just five points shy of Chelsea, currently sitting in the coveted fourth position.