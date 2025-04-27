APC Gives VeryDarkMan One Week Ultimatum To Apologise For ‘Slanderous’ Attack On Akpabio

The South-South Zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a stern warning to Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, demanding an apology within seven days for what they described as a disrespectful outburst against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement released on Sunday by the South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary, Blessing Agbomhere, the APC cautioned the social media influencer to distinguish between activism and defamation, advising him to refrain from future attacks on the former Akwa Ibom governor.

Agbomhere’s reaction follows VeryDarkMan’s viral video where he criticised Akpabio’s participation in the federal government delegation to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

In the video, which lasted about three minutes, the influencer labelled Akpabio’s trip to Rome as “shameful,” arguing that the Senate President should have instead visited states like Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Ogun, and Enugu that have recently suffered from violent attacks.

The APC chieftain, however, took exception to the remarks, accusing VeryDarkMan of maligning Akpabio under the guise of activism.

He stated, “VeryDarkMan is becoming notorious for blackmail, slander and character assassination while pretending to be an advocate for the masses and social crusader. The unwarranted verbal attack on the number three citizen of Nigeria who did not send himself to Rome but was duly nominated by the President to lead a delegation to represent Nigeria. What exactly is wrong with that?”

Agbomhere further defended the Senate President’s selection to represent Nigeria at the Vatican, stressing that Akpabio’s reputation and faith made him a suitable choice.

He said, “Being a devout Catholic and family man with unblemished character, President Tinubu saw in Akpabio a worthy ambassador of Nigeria to such an event as the Pope’s funeral and wasted no time in thrusting that responsibility on him. What is wrong with that?”

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, Agbomhere announced, “I am, with this statement, issuing VeryDarkMan a one-week ultimatum to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the Senate president for the slanderous comments and to desist from further bringing the integrity of the President Bola Tinubu led administration into disrepute in the eyes of the global community.”

The APC stalwart also called on Nigerians to disregard what he described as VeryDarkMan’s “uninformed ranting,” asserting that the government is making significant efforts to address the country’s security challenges, many of which were inherited.

Highlighting President Bola Tinubu’s commitment, Agbomhere noted, “Upon his return from France and the UK, Tinubu met with the security chiefs and during the meeting, he gave them marching orders to ensure that a different approach is deployed in the fight against insecurity. Does this sound like a man who is not serious about protecting the lives and property of Nigerians?”

He concluded by reminding citizens that solving Nigeria’s complex security issues will require patience and sustained effort, saying, “Mind you, the complex security problems in the country cannot be wished away with a wave of the hand; it takes time to achieve a semblance of peace, and that is a commitment that the Tinubu-led administration made to Nigerians while assuming office and is still committed to achieving.”