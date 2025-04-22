Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a private visit to France and London.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday night.

He wrote, “President Tinubu is back.”

Recall that amidst calls for Tinubu’s immediate return to Nigeria as a result of rising cases of insecurity, Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday, April 17, 2025, stated that the President’s absence remains temporary and is in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

He stated that Tinubu has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

A report has indicated that an automatic ticket might be handed to President Bola Tinubu to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Sources close to the APC secretariat in Abuja confirmed the potential move to Punch.

Several anonymous sources emphasised that, based on the power of incumbency, the President would be given the “first right of refusal” to seek re-election for a second term.

This development follows counteractions from opposition parties, which have been rallying against Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The APC National Vice Chairman for the South-East, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, stated that granting the President an automatic ticket would not be unusual.

However, Arodiogbu made it clear that such a decision could only be ratified by both the National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee of the party.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis, has died at the age of 88 years at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Naija News reports that Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936.

A brief statement from the Vatican on its 𝕏 handle disclosed that the Catholic leader died on Monday.

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta,” it read.

On Easter Sunday morning, shortly after 11:30 am at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis had a brief private meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, James David Vance.

President Bola Tinubu’s former Political Affairs Adviser (Office of the Vice President), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described Bayo Onanuga’s response to his trending video as disappointing.

Naija News reported that Baba-Ahmed, in a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, said the North would make its position on Tinubu’s government soon.

He decried insecurity in the North and hardship. He stated that North learned from its mistake during former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s tenure and would not like a repeat.

Baba-Ahmed stressed that no one can become president of the country without the support of Northerners.

In response, Onanuga said Baba-Ahmed’s dinning with opposition just after leaving office spoke more of his character.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, the President’s former Aide said the response from the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy to his Sunday video was disappointing.

The former southeast campaign spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, has accused the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of playing politics with the blood of innocent citizens.

Naija News reports that Onoh made the allegation while reacting to Atiku’s position on the recent killing in Benue State.

Atiku had accused Tinubu’s administration of displaying a disturbing indifference to the rising wave of insecurity across the country and berated the President for his continuing stay in Europe amid national trauma.

In response, Onoh, in a statement on Monday, April 21, 2025, said it was pathetic for Atiku to play cheap politics while promoting his serial political career failure, using the memory of the blood of innocent Nigerian victims of terrorism.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that the difference between Atiku’s expression of empathy and that of Tinubu lies in the former Vice President’s arrogance, selfishness, and ego, which have blinded his vision of purpose.

Onoh further stated that Atiku, a member of the opposition, was bound to serve his nation in every way and manner that would foster unity, but has failed in every way to contribute to the solutions or suggest means of tackling the country’s security challenges.

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has disclosed that over ₦10 million has been raised in just four days for 17-year-old Quadri Alabi, who was allegedly wrongfully arrested and charged by the police in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Effiong made the revelation in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, where he appeared alongside Alabi.

He criticised the officers of the Amukoko Police Division for falsifying Alabi’s age and colluding with local area boys to frame him for a crime he did not commit.

Alabi was arrested earlier this year and charged in connection with a street fight in the Amukoko area. However, Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi later released him, following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins.

Effiong accused some police personnel of subjecting Alabi to an internal police trial, which he described as part of a “sinister, oppressive, and corrupt scheme” supported by rogue area boys.

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has dismissed the call for Nigerians to resort to self-defence against bandits.

He insisted that the country “has not reached that level yet,” adding that such a proposal is a call for anarchy.

The governor stated this while responding to former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), statement that victims of bandits and terrorist attacks in Benue and Plateau State should rise and defend themselves against marauding gunmen invading their communities.

Danjuma argued that relying on the government for protection is no longer realistic.

Speaking to newsmen, Namadi warned that resorting to self-defence will worsen the crisis, adding that there are alternative conflict resolution means that do not require the people to take to arms in defence.

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, with the stage name Spyro, has stated that there is no difference between secular artist and gospel artist.

He claimed that many gospel artists are in the music business to make money just like their secular counterparts

The self-acclaimed ‘Jesus boy’ stated this in a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by Pascal.

He said, “The people that claim to be gospel artists or gospel ministers are just artists -they are in the business to make money just like us in the Afrobeats industry.”

Spyro also spoke on the pressure female artists face in the music industry.

“There is a lot of pressure on female artists to do crazy things. Tems is holding it down decently yet she is one of the biggest [female artists] in the world right now. She is decent. She has it together.

“Sometimes, I’m just like, how is she able to do this? We should put Tems out there for our young ladies to be looking up to as a role model,” he said.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has stated that her father opposed her marriage to Olu Jacobs due to their 19-year age difference.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during a recent appearance on the Stephen Akintayo Leadership podcast.

Silva recalled that she met Jacobs while seeking guidance in her early days as an actress, and her sister endorsed the movie star, saying, “Joke, this is the man to take to daddy”.

The film star disclosed that despite their strong bond, her father initially opposed their relationship due to the age gap, but her mother supported the union.

The 63-year-old screen icon said their connection deepened as Jacobs, already an established actor, encouraged her to pursue formal drama training instead of a university degree in Theatre Arts.

Silva said she eventually married her husband because she was in love with him, adding that Jacobs advised her to keep her maiden name after marriage to protect her brand.

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has acknowledged the significant threat that Arsenal poses, particularly at set-pieces.

Despite acknowledging this strength, Luis Enrique has emphasized that his team will not devise a specific strategy solely to counter this aspect of Arsenal’s game.

Enrique stated that PSG will “prepare the same way” as they normally would for any opponent in Ligue 1.

Arsenal have showcased a potent threat from corners and free-kicks over the past two seasons, largely attributed to the expertise of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, who has been credited with revitalizing the club’s effectiveness in these situations.

As the Gunners prepare to face PSG in the Champions League semi-final next week, manager Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be hoping to leverage this strength to his advantage once again.

In a press conference earlier today, April 21, Enrique drew parallels between Arsenal and another formidable opponent, Liverpool, illustrating the balance of competition they face.

Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has been permitted to leave Bayer Leverkusen for the Spanish giants.

While reports indicate that Real Madrid have not made a definitive decision regarding the Italian manager’s fate, many observers believe that a change is imminent.

Ancelotti’s chances of retaining his position seem heavily dependent on securing a Liga and Copa del Rey double in the final six weeks of the season.

His recent shift in rhetoric about his future suggests a growing uncertainty; he acknowledged that decisions regarding his tenure would be made at the end of the season, in stark contrast to his previous assertions of having the club’s backing.

In a significant development, Bayer Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro, confirmed that Alonso possesses a clause in his contract, which allows him to leave the club for any of the four teams he played for during his illustrious career: Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.