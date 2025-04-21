Pope Francis Is Dead

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis, has died at the age of 88 years at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Naija News reports that Pope Francis was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936.

A brief statement from the Vatican on its 𝕏 handle disclosed that the Catholic leader died on Monday (today).

“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta,” it read.

On Easter Sunday morning, shortly after 11:30 am at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis had a brief private meeting with the Vice President of the United States of America, James David Vance.

The Holy See Press Office gave news of the meeting and noted it lasted a few minutes and offered an opportunity to exchange Easter greetings.

“Travelling to Italy with his family, Vance visited the Secretariat of State Saturday morning where he was welcomed by the Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, together with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

“A cordial conversation took place, according to the Holy See Press Office, during which the common commitment to protect the right to religious freedom and freedom of conscience was renewed. There was also an exchange of views on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention focused on migrants, refugees and those in prison,” Vatican News reported.

During the afternoon of Good Friday, the United States Vice President with his wife and three children attended the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in Saint Peter’s Basilica, presided over by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.