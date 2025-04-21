APC Considers Automatic Ticket For Tinubu In 2027 Presidential Election

A report has indicated that an automatic ticket might be handed to President Bola Tinubu to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Sources close to the APC secretariat in Abuja confirmed the potential move to Punch.

Several anonymous sources emphasised that, based on the power of incumbency, the President would be given the “first right of refusal” to seek re-election for a second term.

This development follows counteractions from opposition parties, which have been rallying against Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

A coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal is actively working to challenge Tinubu’s candidacy.

The APC National Vice Chairman for the South-East, Ijeoma Arodiogbu, stated that granting the President an automatic ticket would not be unusual.

However, Arodiogbu made it clear that such a decision could only be ratified by both the National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee of the party.

“I would say this is a decision for the National Working Committee and the NEC to decide. In the last NEC meeting, we endorsed him (Tinubu) in a resolution, which means the party has already endorsed him for a second term. Essentially, that amounts to an automatic ticket for him,” Arodiogbu explained.

He also did not rule out the possibility of the APC selling presidential nomination forms to other aspirants if the NEC decides to change its stance following the endorsement.

“If the NEC agrees, why not? The NEC is the highest decision-making body in the party. There could be a convention if the NEC chooses, but since the resolution was passed, it’s likely to set the pattern,” he added.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, expressed similar views, emphasising that the ruling party would not prevent other aspirants from contesting against Tinubu.

“It’s clear that the field remains open for anyone who wishes to challenge the President. However, as a matter of principle, I believe the incumbent President in his first term should be given the first right of refusal to run for a second term.

“This is a standard that ensures accountability and encourages political parties to hold their members to a high standard of performance,” Duru stated.

He further noted that, while others are welcome to contest, it is common practice in many democracies for the incumbent President to have a privileged position.