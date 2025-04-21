Gospel Artists Are In Business To Make Money – Spyro

Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, with the stage name Spyro, has stated that there is no difference between secular artist and gospel artist.

He claimed that many gospel artists are in the music business to make money just like their secular counterparts

The self-acclaimed ‘Jesus boy’ stated this in a recent episode of Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by Pascal.

He said, “The people that claim to be gospel artists or gospel ministers are just artists -they are in the business to make money just like us in the Afrobeats industry.”

Spyro also spoke on the pressure female artists face in the music industry.

“There is a lot of pressure on female artists to do crazy things. Tems is holding it down decently yet she is one of the biggest [female artists] in the world right now. She is decent. She has it together.

“Sometimes, I’m just like, how is she able to do this? We should put Tems out there for our young ladies to be looking up to as a role model,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spyro, has said wealthy people find it hard to pay for value, but would gladly spend millions on women.

Naija News reports that the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner said rich people want to be offered free services because of their status.

In a post on his Instagram, the ‘Only Fine Girl’ crooner warned that he would not accept such treatment from billionaires, stressing that he worked hard to be successful.

“The people that owe the most are the RICH. Always wanting free things, especially your so-called billionaires. They can spend hundreds of millions on women, but when it comes to paying for value tendered, they begin to misbehave.

“Sha don’t bring it near me o, I worked really hard to be here and I ain’t poor so if you want my services you pay my price. Simple,” he wrote.