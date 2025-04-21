PSG Coach, Luis Enrique Points Out Arsenal’s Strength Ahead Of UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has acknowledged the significant threat that Arsenal poses, particularly at set-pieces.

Despite acknowledging this strength, Luis Enrique has emphasized that his team will not devise a specific strategy solely to counter this aspect of Arsenal’s game.

Enrique stated that PSG will “prepare the same way” as they normally would for any opponent in Ligue 1.

Arsenal have showcased a potent threat from corners and free-kicks over the past two seasons, largely attributed to the expertise of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, who has been credited with revitalizing the club’s effectiveness in these situations.

As the Gunners prepare to face PSG in the Champions League semi-final next week, manager Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be hoping to leverage this strength to his advantage once again.

In a press conference earlier today, April 21, Enrique drew parallels between Arsenal and another formidable opponent, Liverpool, illustrating the balance of competition they face.

“We will prepare in the same way as we did against Liverpool, who are a team that has at least as much potential as Arsenal, if not more,” he remarked.

While Enrique acknowledged the need for his team to be aware of Arsenal’s capabilities, he maintained, “We will not prepare our team based on this aspect of the game in particular. But we must be competitive everywhere.”