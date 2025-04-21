Bayer Leverkusen Permit Xabi Alonso To Join Real Madrid

Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has been permitted to leave Bayer Leverkusen for the Spanish giants.

While reports indicate that Real Madrid have not made a definitive decision regarding the Italian manager’s fate, many observers believe that a change is imminent.

Ancelotti’s chances of retaining his position seem heavily dependent on securing a Liga and Copa del Rey double in the final six weeks of the season.

His recent shift in rhetoric about his future suggests a growing uncertainty; he acknowledged that decisions regarding his tenure would be made at the end of the season, in stark contrast to his previous assertions of having the club’s backing.

In a significant development, Bayer Leverkusen’s CEO, Fernando Carro, confirmed that Alonso possesses a clause in his contract, which allows him to leave the club for any of the four teams he played for during his illustrious career: Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

Carro stated that Leverkusen has granted Alonso a timeline of three to four weeks to make a final decision about his future, according to BILD, as reported by Sport. The report also states that Leverkusen have set the deadline for Alonso’s response to May 17th.

Should Alonso decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid would need to pay a compensation fee of €12 million for his release.

This situation unfolds despite Leverkusen’s Sporting Director, Simon Rolfes, indicating just a few months ago that Alonso was committed to the club.

Interestingly, just before that statement, Alonso was reportedly poised to make a public declaration about his future when Real Madrid intervened, requesting him to delay any announcements.

Real Madrid are scheduled to end their La Liga campaign around May 24th or 25th. Following that, they will have approximately three and a half weeks to prepare for the Club World Cup in the United States.

This preparation period will be complicated by an international break during which many players will be away on duty with their national teams.

It remains unclear whether Alonso would be willing to assume the managerial role before the Club World Cup, if Ancelotti would continue as coach until then, or if an interim solution might be necessary.