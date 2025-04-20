Cafu Begs Carlo Ancelotti To Leave Real Madrid For Brazil

Brazilian football legend Cafu has urged the current head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, to consider taking on the role of manager for the Brazilian national team.

Cafu said that Ancelotti would be received with open arms should he choose to make the leap into international management by agreeing to coach Selecao.

Ancelotti, who has been at the helm of Real Madrid since the summer of 2021, is in the final year of his contract, which is set to expire next summer.

There has been growing speculation about his future with Los Blancos, particularly following the team’s disappointing exit from the Champions League, where they were defeated by Arsenal with a staggering aggregate score of 5-1—a result that significantly heightened doubts about Ancelotti’s tenure.

Throughout his managerial career, Carlo Ancelotti has carved out a reputation as one of the most successful coaches in football history.

Note that Ancelotti is the only manager to have claimed league titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues. He holds the record of being the first coach to win the UEFA Champions League twice with two different clubs.

Cafu, who enjoyed a successful five-year spell playing under Ancelotti at AC Milan, told Marca that the Italian coach’s move to Brazil is still uncertain.

He said, “We don’t know if he’s coming, if he’s not coming, if he’s going, or if he’s staying at Real Madrid. It’s a big question mark whether the coach is going to take charge of the Brazilian national team.”

He added, “We hope you can make up your mind. If you come to Brazil, you will be welcome.”