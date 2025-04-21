Insecurity: ‘This Is Major Reason You Can Never Rule Nigeria’ – Onoh Blasts Atiku

The former southeast campaign spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, Josef Umunnakwe Onoh, has accused the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of playing politics with the blood of innocent citizens.

Naija News reports that Onoh made the allegation while reacting to Atiku’s position on the recent killing in Benue State.

Atiku had accused Tinubu’s administration of displaying a disturbing indifference to the rising wave of insecurity across the country and berated the President for his continuing stay in Europe amid national trauma.

In response, Onoh, in a statement on Monday, April 21, 2025, said it was pathetic for Atiku to play cheap politics while promoting his serial political career failure, using the memory of the blood of innocent Nigerian victims of terrorism.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that the difference between Atiku’s expression of empathy and that of Tinubu lies in the former Vice President’s arrogance, selfishness, and ego, which have blinded his vision of purpose.

Onoh further stated that Atiku, a member of the opposition, was bound to serve his nation in every way and manner that would foster unity, but has failed in every way to contribute to the solutions or suggest means of tackling the country’s security challenges.

Onoh reminded Atiku that in 2018, the Group President and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, made a donation of 150 fully kitted operational vehicles to the Police Force in an attempt to deepen national intervention in security.

He stressed that Dangote Cement plc donated 25 operational cars, fully equipped with security features to the Ogun state Security Trust Fund (OSTF) as part of its strategic Corporate Social Responsibility towards maintaining security of lives and property and challenged Atiku to mention one security support he has ever provided to support his adopted home state, Adamawa.

He said, “It is said that charity begins at home, as our nation faces various security challenges like many other nations in the world, the Adamawa State Executive Council approved the procurement of 25 brand new pick-up trucks from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited for security agencies in the state while their illustrious son by referendum who is now shouting to high heavens over the security challenges and criticizing the President did nothing to support his adopted home state, neither did companies and schools affiliated to Atiku. This shows the level of hypothetical nature of Atiku.

“It’s on record that after six days in China, Tinubu left Beijing for London where he met with King Charles III in September and diverted his flight mid-air enroute to the United States back to Nigeria and immediately shelved his proposed visit to the United States, to identify with the people of Maiduguri and environs in Borno State over the then flood disaster, which almost crashed commercial and social activities in the state.

“Finally, let us hope to believe that Atiku has empathy, the difference between his expression of empathy and that of president Tinubu is that Atiku’s arrogance, selfishness and ego blinds his vision of purpose and conflicts with his sense of judgment, direction and execution of emphatic emotions and that’s the major reason you can never rule Nigeria.”